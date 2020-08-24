Sports News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Ghana-born Alphonso Davies wins UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich

Ghana-born Alphonso Davies made history with Bayern Munich after helping his side to win the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League.



It was the first club continental trophy for the Canada international on his debut season for the Bavarian giants.



Davies announced his name to the world following his brilliant display against Barcelona in that 10-goal thriller which saw his side decimate the Spanish giants in the semi-final.



A dream come true for the young footballer, playing against his idol Messi and winning the Champions League in his debut season.



Jerome Boateng, who is half Ghanaian, also picked his second UEFA Champions League medal with Bayern Munich after this win.



He was among the few players to have won the title in 2013 against Dortmund at Wembley to play in Sunday’s game.



Boateng had to be substituted after picking an injury in the game and was replaced by Niklas Sule.



Bayern clinched their sixth UEFA Champions League title after a 1-0 win over PSG at the Estadio da Luz.



Kingsley Coman scored the only goal of the game to hand the German side the coveted trophy.

