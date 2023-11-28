Ghana attacker Benjamin Acheampong opens up on financial dispute with Zamalek

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian attacker, Benjamin Acheampong has revealed that the financial dispute with former club Zamalek has not been resolved.



The Egyptian club has owed the striker since 2017 when issues of unpaid salaries came up and the issue later landed at the doorsteps of FIFA.



Early this year, FIFA's Football Tribunal directed Zamalek to pay former striker Benjamin Acheampong €270,000



Providing an update on the matter, the striker has revealed that the club has not contacted him about the settlement.



"No one from the Zamalek administration has contacted me yet, and I have not been concerned about the matter because the decision is between the club and the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA),” Benjamin Acheampong said in an interview with Kooora.



Although the issue has dragged on for years, the Ghanaian forward says he is calm.



According to him, he is also open to an amicable solution to the matter to put this episode of his life behind him.