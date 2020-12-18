Soccer News of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana and Spezia Calcio forward Emmanuel Gyasi clocks 200th appearance in Italian football

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi marked his 200th appearance in Italian football on Wednesday during Spezia Calcio’s 2-2 draw with Bologna in the Serie A.



Gyasi has been a huge success since joining Spezia from Pistoiese in 2016.



The forward did not have the best of start at the Stadio Alberto Picco, spending loan spells at Pistoiese and Sudtirol.



The 26-year-old has become a cornerstone at the club since returning from his last loan stint in the 2017/18 season.



He landed a huge personal landmark on Wednesday after clocking his 200th appearance in Italian football.



The versatile forward has played 64 Serie B outings, 112 in Lega Pro, 5 in the Italian Cup, 7 in other post-season tournaments with the jerseys of Pisa, Mantua, Carrarese, Pistoiese, Alto Adige/ Sudtirol and Spezia.



Gyasi has previously played 11 matches Serie A games before the Bologna encounter.



The Ghanaian made his debut in Italian football dated 17 September 2014, Lega Pro, Savona-Pisa 0-2.



Gyasi, who holds a Ghanaian and Italian passport, has had a hand in 25 goals (13 goals, 12 assists) in 78 appearances for Spezia Calcio.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.