Ghana and Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo dreams of playing for Bayern Munich

Sports News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo has ambitions of playing for German giants Bayern Munich in the future.



The 25-year-old wants to feature for the Bavarians as a highlight of his European career.



The Ghana international has been a key admirer of Bayern Munich and has set an audacious target of playing for them in future.



The centre-back is determined to follow in the footsteps of his mentor Samuel Kuffuor, who enjoyed a successful career with the German powerhouse.



"My mentor is Samuel Kuffour. I am proud to have been an international as he was and to follow in his footsteps. He is my mentor because ... I think I will play for Bayern Munich in the future and he was there," he said.



"That is why I have always carried that club in my heart. Kuffour had a good impact on the world of football.



"Bayern Munich touched my heart since childhood. I follow their games and even go to their website to watch some videos.



"Bayern touched my heart as a child and I think I'll play for that club in the future."



Aidoo was unable to travel to Africa to represent his native Ghana for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa due to restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



