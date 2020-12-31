Sports News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Ghana ace Nicholas Opoku suspended for Amiens SC clash against Guingamp

Black Stars defender, Nicholas Opoku

Black Stars defender, Nicholas Opoku, is suspended for Amiens SC's clash at Guingamp in the French Ligue 2 on Tuesday.



The 23-year-old has picked accumulated yellow cards which effectively rules him out of the match at the Stade de Roudourou.



The Ghana international has been one of the mainstays of the team since joining them on loan from Italian outfit Udinese.



He has been shortlisted for Amiens Player of the Season after a breakthrough debut campaign.



The strong guardsman has been nominated alongside Regis Gurtner, Arturo Calabresi, Alexis Blin, Arnaud Lusamba, and Serhou Guirassy



The former Berekum Chelsea defender has made 15 appearances for the club in 17 games so far this season, helping Amiens to tenth place.

