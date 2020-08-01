Sports News of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana ace Andre Ayew attracts interests from the Middle East

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is attracting interest from the Middle East after a remarkable campaign with Swansea City this season.



The Swansea City vice captain's hopes of helping the club return to the English topflight came to a crashing end after suffer a semi final play-offs defeat to Brentford.



Ayew enjoyed a very good campaign with the Welsh club, scoring 18 goals in all competitions and providing seven assists.



His future with Swansea remains uncertain, despite having a year left on his contract.



The 30-year old is believed to be interested in top-flight football, with manager Steve Cooper admitting his level is beyond the championship.



"We have seen the real level of player he is this year, with the goals he has scored and the impact he has had on and off the pitch. It's been brilliant to work with him,"says Cooper.



"But I understand Andre is a better player than the Championship. That's a matter of fact and I am sure he will have offers to do that."



Meanwhile, clubs from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are ready to offer huge sums of money for the Ghanaian.



"I understand that it'll be a talking point, whether he stays or goes," Cooper added.



"Whatever Andre decides to do, he will have thought about it long and hard about it, that's for sure, and we'll see where it goes."

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.