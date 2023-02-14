Ghana Wheelchair Tennis team attacked by armed robbers in Nigeria

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

The Ghana Wheelchair Tennis National Team were attacked and robbed of their valuables by armed robbers in Nigeria



The team were on their way to Ghana after participating in a tournament.



The unfortunate incident occurred around 2:30 am on Tuesday at Ogun Stage in Nigeria.



Despite efforts to escape, the robbers managed to break the windshield of the vehicle and made away with some of their valuable items.



Three members of the team sustained injuries on their faces following the attack. Members of the team who sustained injuries were taken to the hospital where they received treatment.



The Wheelchair Tennis National Team were on their way to Ghana from Nigeria after participating in the 2023 ITF World Team Cup Africa Qualifiers.



The team is made up of No.1 seed Daniel Laryer, Razak Baba Abdul and National Ranking Tour 1 Champion, Bernard Yawson.



Also among the team are Bridget Nartey, Issah Zenabu and Stacy Mensah Konadu with coach Philip Plange.



The tournament took place started on 8th February and ended on the 12th in Abuja, Nigeria.





