Ghana Wheelchair Softball Federation present trophy to Sports Minister after Nigeria victory

Other Sports of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Wheelchair Softball Federation on Monday, June 5, 2023 paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif.



The visit by the team to the minister was to present the trophy and medals they won from their recent victory in Nigeria to him.



Ghana, against all odds, defeated Nigeria by four runs to three runs to record yet another Ghanaian conquest over its rival.



The victory also means that the Ghana Wheelchair Softball team has qualified for the Crestwood States World Series which will be held in August later this year.



Addressing the team during the visit, Mustapha Ussif commended them for defeating Nigeria and bringing Ghana some glory.



Mustapha Ussif encouraged the athletes not to rely on their laurels and that his outfit will do its best to support them and develop the sport in the country.



The President Mr. Osei Mensah, on behalf of the team, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Minister for receiving them on short notice. He again thanked him for the support given to them anytime they called on him.



Present at the meeting were the Director, the Chief Accountant, and other staff of the Ministry.







