Ghana U20 defender Frank Assinki signs for Danish club KFUM Roskilde

Sports News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian youngster Frank Assinki has joined Danish club KFUM Roskilde on a short-term deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.



The HB Koge defender will spend the rest of the season with lower-tier side KFUM Roskilde.



Assinki had an outstanding campaign for Ghana at the CAF U20 tournament where they won the tournament.



He featured in all the matches.



"From the autumn, we have good experiences with having some of our very young players on loan at YMCA Roskilde this autumn.



"We are therefore pleased that again in the spring we were able to enter into an agreement with YMCA, Roskilde to send some of our young players on grass with them," says HB Køge’s director Per Rud, and continues:



"Assinki has a lot of talent, and is around Ghana’s U20 national team, but he has to go out and have playing time – and more than there is a prospect with us in the spring – if he is to continue the development."



The 18-year-old defender who joined from Inter Allies last year has featured in 9 matches for HB Køge.



