Ghana U20 coach Desmond Ofei asked to leave youth tournament venue - Report

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Desmond Ofei, the coach of the Ghana U20 team, was reportedly asked to leave a VIM youth tournament venue organized by a scout based in Austria, as reported by journalist Muftawu Nabila Abdulai.



The tournament, which attracted teams such as Accra Lions, Right To Dream, and several youth teams from Ivory Coast, was held at the Accra Lions facility in Abokobi.



Renowned figures in Ghanaian football circles, including Ibrahim Tanko, Laryea Kingston, and Paa Kwesi Fabin, were present at the tournament to observe and potentially scout young talents.



However, tensions arose when Ofei arrived at the venue on Sunday and was promptly asked to leave after only a few minutes of watching the games.



The reasons behind the organizers' decision to eject Offei remain unclear, adding a sense of ambiguity to the situation.



Nevertheless, Ofei departed the venue, accompanied by Ibrahim Tanko and Paa Kwesi Fabin, who reportedly showed solidarity by leaving with him.



Tanko reportedly assisted Ofei by driving him away from the venue in his car, further highlighting the gesture of support.