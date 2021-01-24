Sports News of Sunday, 24 January 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghana U17 and Benab FC Star Eugene Amankwah donates to childhood club

Eugene Amankwah with players of Believers FC

Ghana U17 star Eugene Amankwah has donated to his childhood club Believers FC after taking part in the WAFU Zone B Championship in Togo.



The Benab FC defender who was part of the Ghana squad for the competition visited his childhood club in Amakom to check up on his former teammates and the management of the club.



The left-back presented Energy drinks, Soft drinks and cartons of water to the club to show appreciation for the time he spent there.



Eugene despite not featuring in any of Ghana’s game at the Mundial said he cherished the experience gained at the tournament and will work hard to get another chance with the National team.



” It was a great experience, though I didn’t play any game I really cherished the time I spent with the National team.



“This is just the beginning, I will continue to work hard and hopefully get another chance with the National team.



Eugene also vowed to help Benab FC to achieve their target ahead of the 2021/2022 Division Two season.