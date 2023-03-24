Ghana U-23 forward Afriyie Barnieh confident of a win against Algeria today

Sports News of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana U-23 forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has provided an update on the mood in the camp ahead of the clash against the Algeria U23 team.



The two countries will face off later tonight in the final round of the qualifiers for the 2023 U23 CAF Championship.



Speaking to Citi Sports in an interview, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh disclosed that the Black Meteors have prepared very well for the game.



“From what I have seen at training and then what is going on in camp I think we can do it. But you know football is an unexpected game. From what I have seen everything is going well.



“We are hoping for the best. We are motivated for this game,” Daniel Afriyie Barnieh stressed.



The game between the Ghana U23 team and the Algeria U23 is scheduled to be played in Annaba later tonight.



The game will kick off at 9 pm. Ghana needs a positive result to make the reverse fixture easier.