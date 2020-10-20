Ghana U-20 to face Nigeria and Ivory Coast in WAFU ‘B’ qualifying tournament

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Black Satellites will face Nigeria and Ivory Coast in group B of the WAFU 'B' U-20 qualifying tournament.
The youth tournament will be staged in Togo and commence from November 14 to 29.
WAFU 'B' serves as a qualifier for next year's Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.
Ghana U-20 must finish first in the tough group to qualify for the U-20 AFCON.
Black Satellites started preparations for the tournament in August.
They have been camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, Prampram.
