You are here: HomeSports2020 10 20Article 1088986

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Disclaimer

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana U-20 to face Nigeria and Ivory Coast in WAFU ‘B’ qualifying tournament

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The Black Satellites of Ghana The Black Satellites of Ghana

Black Satellites will face Nigeria and Ivory Coast in group B of the WAFU 'B' U-20 qualifying tournament.

The youth tournament will be staged in Togo and commence from November 14 to 29.

WAFU 'B' serves as a qualifier for next year's Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

Ghana U-20 must finish first in the tough group to qualify for the U-20 AFCON.

Black Satellites started preparations for the tournament in August.

They have been camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, Prampram.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter