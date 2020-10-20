Sports News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana U-20 to face Nigeria and Ivory Coast in WAFU ‘B’ qualifying tournament

The Black Satellites of Ghana

Black Satellites will face Nigeria and Ivory Coast in group B of the WAFU 'B' U-20 qualifying tournament.



The youth tournament will be staged in Togo and commence from November 14 to 29.



WAFU 'B' serves as a qualifier for next year's Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.



Ghana U-20 must finish first in the tough group to qualify for the U-20 AFCON.



Black Satellites started preparations for the tournament in August.



They have been camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, Prampram.





The Black Satellites will face Nigeria & Cote D’Ivoire in Group B of the WAFU ‘B’ Qualifying tournament to be staged in Togo next month#BringBackTheLove — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) October 20, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.