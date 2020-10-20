Sports News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana U-20 coach Karim Zito 'impressed' by level of preparations ahead of WAFU Cup

Black Satellites coach, Karim Zito

Coach of the national u-20 team, the Black Satellites, Karim Zito, insists he is impressed by his team's preparations ahead of the WAFU Zone B U-20 Cup of Nations next month in Togo.



The tournament will serve as qualifiers for the Africa Youth Championship next year, and Ghana is poised to pick the slot from WAFU Zone B.



The team has been preparing for the past two months and will be leaving the country in the coming weeks for the competition.



"So far so good. What we are doing as a technical team is to raise their conditioning and, we have been impressed with what we have seen so far", Coach Zito said.



"We expect the WAFU tournament to be tough but, Ghana is also a top team to play against at this level and, we intend to go to Togo to prove that", he added.



The Black Satellites defeated Karela United in a friendly last Sunday as part of preparations for next month's tourney.

