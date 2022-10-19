Ghana Tennis Federations honors Asamoah Gyan, McDan, Isaac Owusu, others

Tennis News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: Ghana Tennis Federation

The Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) as part of activities marking the historical first-time hosting of the Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) Annual General Meeting (AGM), held a Gala Dinner and Awards Night which served as a prelude to the CAT AGM on Saturday the 15th at Accra City Hotel.



President of ITF, David Haggerty, who was visiting West Africa for the first time, was the Guest of Honor. He was accompanied by President of CAT Tarak Cherif and ITF Executive Director Luca Santilli.



The Awards Night, the first of its kind in the Ghanaian tennis community, acknowledged the supportive contributions of key individuals and institutions, who have aided in the development of tennis in Ghana.



The dinner and awards night which had Tennis stakeholders from over 34 countries of the continent’s structure representing, began with a welcome speech from the host, Mr Isaac Aboagye Duah, President of GTF, Dr Daniel Mckorley of McDan Group of Companies was honored by ITF, CAT and GTF for his sterling role in the development of the sport in Ghana and West Africa. Other winners on the night were as follows;



– Mr Isaac Owusu of Western Group of Companies, for Sponsorship



– Asamoah Gyan Foundation, for Sponsorship



– Renowned Ghanaian Painter, Amoako Boafo, for Sponsorship



– Roger Crawford for Tournament Organizing



– Isaac Donkor for Coaching and Education



– Tennis Legend Frank Ofori, for Career Achievements and Coaching



– Peter Annan for Coaching and Tournament Organizing



– Peter Mensah for Coach, Wheelchair and Education



– Ismaila Lamptey for Supply of Equipment and Tournament Organizing



– Enoch Godi for Coaching and Equipments



– Hajia Zenabu Sulemana for Career as the first certified female coach



– Noah Bagerbaseh for Leadership and Coaching.



Ghana Tennis Federation further presented a special award to the David Haggerty President of ITF, Tarak Cherif, President of CAT and ITF Development Officer, Amine Ben Makhlouf for their pivotal contributions towards the sustainable development towards tennis on the continent.



CAT wrapped up the evening, with three awards to the Ghana Tennis Federation, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Accra City Hotel for their excellent hosting of the 2022 CAT AGM.







