Ghana Supporters Union launch website, social media handles

Sports News of Sunday, 7 January 2024

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

As part of measures to enhance their activities, the Ghana Supporters Union(GSU) have launched their website and social media handles ahead of the upcoming African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in Accra on Friday, January 05, 2024, at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Hall.



The desire to see the national teams win various laurels at every international event has seen vibrant Ghanaians coming together to form various supporters groups with the same aim of cheering the teams on to victory.



With a few days to the commencement of the 2023 Total Energies African Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire, the group has come under one umbrella to officially unveil its website and other social media handles.



The creation of the website, according to GSU General Secretary Kassim Awal Osman, is aimed at improving communication with its stakeholders and making the Union easily accessible, among other goals.



“Ghana Supporters also decided to go global. After seven years of coming under one umbrella, we realised that it’s good we open our arms for both local and international so we launched our website to showcase and exhibit the good job Ghana Supporters are doing,” he said.



“Gone are the days when people struggle to join our group because they have no means of contacting us, finding us was very difficult but now if you want to be part of Ghana supporters, just go to the website, sit in your comfort zone and register to become a member.”



He also expressed hope that they’ll be in Cote d’Ivoire in their numbers to cheer the Black Stars with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.



We’ve already been informed that we are going by road. We’re just not sure how many buses we are going to use at the moment. Mustapha Ussif has been very supportive of us. He’s been there for us anywhere we go so this time around, I believe he can get us about ten buses to go to Abidjan. With our red, gold and green beautiful colours, we can invade Abijan,” he concluded.



You can follow their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok handles with the name “Ghana Supporters”.



The new website is also accessible via this link www.ghanasupporters.com



Ghana begins chase for her first AFCON glory since 1982 with an opening game against Cape Verde before Egypt and wraps the Group B entanglement with Mozambique.



