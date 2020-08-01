Sports News of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Ghana Rugby’s Prince Boamah shares his story after recovering from Coronavirus

Prince Boamah is a prop forward of Ghana's Rugby National Team

A prop forward with the Ghana Rugby national team, Prince Boamah has shared his story after recovering from the deadly Coronavirus.



Boamah was among four staff from the Ghana Rugby family who contracted Coronavirus but have now recovered after weeks of treatment and isolation.



Sharing his story in a video, Prince Boamah said he contracted the devastating disease weeks ago and was put in isolation.



He recounted his experience whilst in isolation, stating that “it was not easy”.



In the video, Boamah stated that thanks to the Africa Rugby and the Ghana Rugby Football Union, he was put on drugs and weeks later tested negative for the disease.



“I tested positive for Covid-19 weeks ago, the virus is real and it was not easy [While in Isolation]. But with the support of Africa Rugby and Ghana Rugby Football Union, I was put on drugs and later went for testing and the result came negative.”



Prince Boamah, however, urged Ghanaians to adhere to the safety protocols like social distance, wearing of nose/face masks, the use of alcohol-based hand-rub, etc to avoid contracting the virus.

