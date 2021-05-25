Ghana Rugby General Secretary goes into hiding after being robbed at home

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The General Secretary for Ghana Rugby, Aziz Issah, says his life is under threat after being robbed at home over the weekend.



Aziz in an interview on Happy 98.9FM disclosed that he was robbed at home by two armed men who only requested his mobile phone and laptop which has all information of the union.



“They came for my laptops and my phones. As I am speaking to you, I can't disclose my location. We the directors fighting this course have taken precautions because our lives are in danger”.



“Armed men will come to your house and request for your phone and laptop and just leave. I am very scared as I speak to you”.



“These things are happening at this time and we have a suspect in mind. For now, I can't disclose my location to anyone.”



Issah has linked the recent happenings in Ghana Rugby to the attack.