Ghana Premier league remains suspended

Source: classfmonline.com

The High Court in Accra, will on Thursday, 20 October 2022, hear a leave application brought before it by Division II League club, Ashantigold SC, to file a supplementary affidavit in their case against the Ghana Premier League (GPL).



On Thursday, 13 October 2022, counsel for Ashantigold filed a supplementary affidavit to their interlocutory injunction application on the league.



The lawyers for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) prayed the court to dismiss the affidavit arguing argued that the lawyers for Ashantigold in filing the supplementary affidavit, did not follow due process.



However, the lawyers for Ashantigold also argued that the GFA’s objection to the filing of the supplementary affidavit was irregular.



The court presided over by Barbara Tetteh-Charwey, struck out the supplementary affidavit by Ashantigold noting that both parties erred.



The court, therefore, gave Ashantigold till Monday, 17 October 2022, to apply for leave to file the supplementary affidavit and set Thursday, 20 October 2022, to hear Ashantigold’s application to file the supplementary affidavit.



The date for the actual hearing of the injunction application would be set after that.



This means the league remains suspended until the determination of the matter.



The GFA on Sunday, 29 September 2022, suspended the league after an injunction application brought against it by Ashantigold SC.



The club went to court after their demotion to 3rd tier competition to contest the GFA’s decision.



The club, at the 2020/2021 season, was found guilty of match manipulation.



The club was subsequently banned by the GFA, indefinitely for “continuously dealing with its banned officials”.