Ghana Premier League wrap: Hearts lose to Samartex as Kotoko drop points

Sports News of Monday, 8 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s most decorated clubs, Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko suffered setbacks in their question for the premier league title this season after dropping points in matchday 30 of the Ghana Premier League.



Asante Kotoko could not record consecutive wins as they drew 1-1 with Bibiani Gold Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium. Abednego Tetteh scored the equalizer for Bibiani Gold Stars after Solomon Sarfo-Taylor had given the Porcupine Warriors the lead.



The draw has left Kotoko 6th on the table with Bibiani Gold Stars stagnant at 7th position.



Hearts of Oak suffered a 3-2 defeat to on the road to FC Sarmatex. The Phobians equalized an early goal by Samartex's Gideon Mensah and took the lead through Linda Mtange.



However, Samartex scored two late goals in the 80th and 95th minutes to secure the win over the Phobians.



Hearts of Oak currently lie 5th with a game in hand with Samartex now 12th on the log.



It was the survival of the fittest at the WAFA Park in Sogakope as Great Olympics took on Kotoku Royals in the relegation battle.



Goals from Isaac Mensah and Michael Osei gave the Olympics a 2-0 win as Kotoku Royals bid goodbye to the topflight league after just one season.



Elsewhere, it was Berekum Chelsea who recorded a 4-0 win over Accra Lions which turned out to be the biggest win in matchday 30.



There were five home wins out of the seven matches played with two ending in stalemates. 22 goals were scored.



See results from matchday 30 of the GPL below





JNA/KPE