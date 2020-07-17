Sports News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Ghana Premier League to return in October - GFA

The new season will run as a project dubbed, Football against COVID-19

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is pleased to announce that the 2020/21 League season will commence in the second week of October 2020, subject to approval from the Government of Ghana.



The Executive Council of the GFA took the decision on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, after taking into consideration a number of factors in relation to the game and the safety protocols announced by Government as well as the Association’s continuous engagement with the COVID-19 Advisory Team.



The GFA will continue to work with Government, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Sports Authority, the Ghana Health Service, the GFA Medical Committee, Clubs and all relevant stakeholders to bring back football in the safest way for all participants.



The new season which will be run as a project will be dubbed - Football Against COVID-19 – offering entertainment to Ghanaians while staying safe at home.



The Executive Council also discussed the possibility of changing the format of the Leagues following the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new season may be designed differently to ensure completion, and one of the scenarios being considered is playing behind closed doors at carefully selected game centres.



In a related development, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has decided to open the next football transfer window from Saturday, August 15, 2020 and end on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in accordance with the GFA regulations.

