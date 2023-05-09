Ghana Premier League title race blown wide open at the end of Week 30

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC defeated Bechem United 2-1 on Monday afternoon to put enormous pressure on Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League.



The victory for the Yellow and Mauve outfit has blown the league title race wide open with just four matches left to play.



Today, the other game played was between league leaders Aduana Stars and Karela United.



Unfortunately, for the team from Dormaa, the side failed the test and had to settle for a goalless draw at the end of the 90 minutes.



After dropping two important points today, Aduana Stars now only hold a two-point lead at the top of the league table.



The team in second, Medeama SC have been in unstoppable form in the second round of the Ghana Premier League after Evans Adotey was appointed head coach.



Going into the last four matches of the league match, the contest will be between Aduana Stars and Medeama SC.



However, all the teams in the top four including Bechem United and Berekum Chelsea can equally earn enough points to ‘steal’ the league.