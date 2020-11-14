Sports News of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana Premier League teams record 56 cases of coronavirus

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak has recorded the highest number of Coronavirus positive cases after the first round of tests ahead of the new season.



Thirty-six players out of thirty-eight tested positive forcing their opening day game against Aduana Stars to be postponed.



Sixteen premier league clubs have undergone the COVID-19 testing and following the initial tests, Elmina Sharks who played a friendly game with the Phobians have ten of their players also testing positive.



The number of positive tests won't deter the start of the league, but it is likely Elmina Shark's game against Ebusua Dwarfs will also be postponed.



All positive tests are self-isolating.



Meanwhile, the results of the test carried on Ashantigold and Aduana Stars players are still pending and Bechem United and Eleven Wonders are yet to undergo tests.



Below is a breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in the GPL:



Hearts of Oak have 34 positive cases



Elmina Sharks have 10 cases



Dreams FC have 6 positive cases



Karela United have 2 positive cases



Legon Cities 1 positive case



Great Olympics 1 positive case



Medeama has 1 case



The rest of the clubs including Kotoko have not recorded any positive case yet.

