Sports News of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Ghana Premier League second round rescheduled

Logo of Ghana Premier League

The start of the second round of the Ghana Premier League has been rescheduled from Friday, March 19, 2021, to Friday, April 2, 2021.



The decision is to give handlers of the Black Stars ample time to prepare for the two remaining Africa Cup of National qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.



The Black Stars have been fine-tuning in Accra for the two ties with a chunk of them being home-based players.



The Ghana Premier League has been on break since Sunday. March 6, 2021.



Stakeholders are also to take note that the outstanding game between Asante Kotoko SC and Bechem United FC originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 24, 2021, will now be played on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.