Sports News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Ghana Premier League poorest in the world – Yusif Lazio

Forrmer player of Accra Hearts of Oak, Yusif Lazio

A former player of Accra Hearts of Oak, Yusif Lazio, has said that the Ghana Premier League (GPL) is the poorest in the world when it comes to financial status of footballers playing in the domestic league.



He blamed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for that because he claims it is their responsibility to get companies on board to sponsor the league.



Mr Lazio, who also played for AshantiGold and Aduana Stars, said “you would play all the big teams making your name and still be poor that is why most players run to other countries for greener pastures”.



“Premiership players are paid as low as GH¢200 and GH¢300 a month so at the end of the day players are big on the field and famous but are not big in their pockets. It is even difficult to pay your bills and look after family so hawkers on the streets are better of than footballers in this country,” he said.



According to him, GFA officials are not voted for to share to themselves any money that comes to the FA for development but they are brought to office to help seek sponsors to make the league attractive but the GFA is not doing well with sponsorships.



In an interview with Bismark Kwaku Sarpong on Onua FM, the footballer said “players are bitter because they are not well-treated by their clubs that is why players got stranded in Ethiopia and some top players who have played for the Black Stars were included. They are playing in Togo, Benin and other places because these countries are paying players well than Ghana”.



He also revealed that Ghanaian players playing in the domestic league are not happy with the treatment that the clubs and the GFA are giving them



Yusif Lazio explained that when a club owes a player and he tries to ask for it, club officials are so brave to tell him to stop following money, consider the platform they have given him and give out his maximum best for international clubs to get to know him.

