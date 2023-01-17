Ghana Premier League players don't have 50k cedis in their account - Ex-Ashantigold captain

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 January 2023

Former Ashantigold captain, Richard Osei Agyemang, has revealed that his move to join India League club Real Kashmir was solely motivated by money and nothing else.



According to Richard Osei Agyemang, playing in the Ghana Premier League didn't give him any financial gains and he went to India in search of what he didn't get while playing in his country.



He claimed that no player in the Ghana Premier League can boast of GH₵50,000 in their bank accounts even though they have been playing in the league for years.



"I decided to move to India because of money. The GPL can’t afford that," Richard Osei Agyemang told Kumasi-based Wontumi FM.



Richard Osei Agyemang was part of the Ashantigold team that lost the 2021 MTN FA Cup finals to Accra Hearts of Oak.