Ghana Premier League nominees for November’s Coach of the Month

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Four coaches have been nominated for the NASCO Coach of the Month award for their superb performances for their respective clubs in November.



Berekum Chelsea coach Christopher Ennin, Nurudeen Ahmed of Samartex, Nations FC’s Kasim Ocansey Mingle and Accra Lions tactician Ibrahim Tanko will battle it out for the awards.



Ennin secured 4 wins and a draw in five matches including two consecutive away wins in the month of November for Chelsea.



Samartex also had an impressive home form under coach Nurudeen Amadu after winning 3, 1 loss and 1 draw in 5 matches.



Nations FC under Kassim Mingle Ocansey managed 4 wins and 1 defeat in the month of November while coach Tanko Ibrahim’s Accra Lions side won 3, drew 1 and lost 1 of their 5 games.



The prize at stake is a 43-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.



Nsoatreman FC tactician Maxwell Konadu won the previous Coach of the Month prize.