Ghana Premier League needs VAR - Sports Minister

• Mustapha Ussif believes VAR will solve officiating problems in Ghana



• VAR was successful at the 2021 Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup



• GFA has hinted their plans to use the technology in the coming years



The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has called for the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the Ghana Premier League Premier.



The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was introduced in 2016 and used by FIFA at the 2018 World Cup in Russia to improve the level of officiating on the field of play.



The Ghana Football Association announced some weeks ago that plans are underway to introduce VAR in the domestic competitions, news about the technology surfaced after its successful use at the 2021 Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup in Accra.



In the final of the Ramadan Cup, the team that represented Kasoa was awarded a penalty with the help of the VAR which propelled them to win the trophy at the end of the game.



Reacting to the update and the several criticisms of referees in the ongoing league season, Mustapha Ussif has recommended the use of the VAR to close the gap in officiating.



"This is something that we can learn from that even our premier league, we should be able to introduce such technology. So that it will bring the peace and unity we are all yearning for especially in recent days where players and supporters have been attacking referees. If the VAR is there, it will solve those problems," he said as reported by footballghana.



