Ghana Premier League matchday 26: Ebusua Dwarfs vs Liberty Professionals preview

Sports News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

It will be fireworks at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday afternoon when Ebusua Dwarfs take on Liberty Professionals in the Ghana Premier League.



The team nicknamed the Crabs held Dreams Football Club to a draw in their last outing when they played as a guest to the side at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.



In what is a matchday 26 fixture, Ebusua Dwarfs are returning to their home grounds and will hope to brush aside the relegation-threatened Liberty Professionals side.



Due to what is at stake for the Scientific Soccer Lads, they are expected to go out there and give out a top performance to chase a win to merit the three points which will be crucial in their fight to escape relegation at the end of the season.



Ahead of the game set up to provide excitement to fans, Dennis Korsah of Ebusua Dwarfs has been identified as the player to watch.



The experienced midfielder has been in top form for the Crabs and could inspire the side to beat the matchday opponent if he receives the needed support from his teammates.



The crucial encounter will kick off at 15:00GMT.