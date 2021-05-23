Ghana Premier League matchday 26: Berekum Chelsea vs Karela Utd preview

Sports News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Berekum Chelsea will lock horns with Karela United on Sunday afternoon in a matchday 26 fixture of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



The home team has suffered a shocking dip in form in the past month where they have only won one out of their last five matches.



Coming up against a Karela United side that has been tough to beat this season, Berekum Chelsea are expected to face a difficult task and could drop more points at the end of the encounter.



For the visitors, the team from Anyinase looks to have rediscovered their form from the first round of the campaign.



The team is unbeaten in their last five matches in the Ghana Premier League where they have managed to win two games while drawing the other three.



Although Karela United will be playing away from home, they are the stronger side and are fancied to record the win.



Ahead of the match that will kick-off at 15:00GMT, the league’s top goal scorer Diawisie Taylor will be the man to keep an eye on.



If he is presented with the needed chances, he could easily score to increase his tally and win the match for his team.