Sports News of Friday, 13 November 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League clubs mourn late president Jerry John Rawlings

Ghana Premier League clubs took time to express their condolences on the untimely death of former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings.

Rawlings,73, lost his life after battling an illness at the Korle Bu teaching hospital on November 12,2020.

After news of his death came out, Nana Akuffo Addo and other key personalities expressed their condolences.

