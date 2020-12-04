Sports News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Ghana Premier League clubs get GH¢900,000 support from Akufo-Addo

Each club will get GH¢ 50,000

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has ordered the release of GH¢90,000 to the 18 clubs in the Ghana Premier League.



The Ministry of Youth and Sports announced in a statement on Friday, December 4, 2020, that approval has been given for the disbursement of the stated amount to the Premier League clubs.



The ministry explained in the statement that the gesture is to support the clubs deal with the effects of playing their matches without fans.



Each club will thus get GH¢50,000 which the ministry says is the first tranche of government’s support for the clubs.



''The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has authorized the Ministry of Youth and Sports to release an amount of nine hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢900,000) as the first tranche of payment to support the 18 premier league clubs to offset some of their expenses in this era of the covid-19 pandemic. Each club is to receive an amount of 50,000, Ghana Cedis (GH¢ 50,000).



''This has become necessary due to the directive by government to all premier league matches to be played behind closed doors," the statement read.



The ministry also announced that clubs in the National Women’s League, CAF Champions League, and other competitions will also enjoy financial support from the government.



''Other clubs such as Division One, National Women's League, CAF Champions League representative, and CAF Confederation Cup Representative will also receive some financial support from Government in due course," the statement added.



This comes as a big boost for the clubs who are preparing for matchday four of the 2020/2021 GPL season.



This round of games will begin today with a match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Karela United.



The Phobians are without a win in their opening two games and will hope to start the Kosta Papic era with a victory against Karela who have seven points from three games.



Kotoko meanwhile, are on a continental assignment against FC Nouadhibou of Mauritania.



The Porcupines are confident of qualifying for the next round of the competition after drawing 1-1 in Mauritania.









