Sports News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League clubs battle for Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan is a subject of interest from three Ghana Premier League clubs, his manager Samuel Anim Addo has said.



Since being released by NorthEast United earlier this year, Gyan has been without club.



Gyan has always professed his love for Kumasi Asante Kotoko and has been heavily linked with a move to the club.



Sammy Anim has confirmed that Kotoko are in competition with two other Ghanaian clubs for Gyan’s signature.



Aside three local clubs, three other foreign clubs also want to have Gyan on their books and have tabled offers for him.



“Three top Ghanaian clubs and three clubs from outside have approached Asamoah Gyan for his services” Anim Addo said.



Kumasi Asante Kotoko is one of the three clubs, but we are yet to get to the decision level as to whether he will play or not”, Anim Addo concluded.



Gyan is Ghana’s all-time goalscorer with 51 goals from 109 games.

