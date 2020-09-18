Sports News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana Premier League club Eleven Wonders FC set to outdoor new Board of Directors

Techiman Eleven Wonders FC

Ghana Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders FC are set to inaugurate a new Board of Directors for the club ahead of the forthcoming season.



The Life Patron of the club, Nana Ameyaw will outdoor the new Board members on September 19, 2020, at the club's secretariat in Techiman.



The new board will be task to rebuild the club not only for its performance on the sporting field but as a viable economic entity.



Nana Ameyaw, who is the bankroller of the side, has done several consultations and engagements with football administrators on how to steer the affairs of the club and put a direction to the club.



He has finally rest his shoulders having found members to fix into the team.



The eleven-member Board will be unveiled on Saturday at the Omanhene Palace in Techiman at exactly 9:00PM.

