Ghana Premier League: Saaka Dauda of Bofoakwa Tano named NASCO player of the month

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Saaka Dauda, the captain of Bofoakwa Tano FC, has been honored with the prestigious NASCO Player of the Month award for September 2023.



Dauda was one of the five players shortlisted for the award, competing with teammates like Elijah Addai, Stephen Amankona of Berekum Chelsea FC, Evans Wiredu of Karela FC, and Baba Hamadu Musa of FC Samartex.



However, Dauda emerged as the victor thanks to his remarkable performance.



He scored two goals during the three matches he played in the previous month and was awarded two NASCO Man of the Match accolades. In total, he played for 255 minutes.



As a result of this achievement, Saaka Dauda will be presented with a 43-inch NASCO Television courtesy of Electroland Ghana Limited.



This award is a recognition of his exceptional contributions to Bofoakwa Tano FC during the month of September.