Ghana Premier League: Royal Loaf Bakery donates to Accra Great Olympics

Sports News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Premier League side Accra Great Olympics Football Club on Friday, May 21 received 100 loaves of Akoma bread to motivate them in the ongoing league campaign.



Royal Loaf Bakery stated during their presentation by its CEO Mr Alhassan Saad that this is part of their support mechanism to the club to offset some of their expenses in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic.



On behalf of Accra Great Olympics, the Head Coach Annor Walker with the technical team and playing body stated that such support to the club in this challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic is highly appreciated and expressed the club's sincere gratitude to Akoma bread for the gesture.



The CEO Mr Alhassan Saad, thanked the management of the club for the opportunity given and assured them of their continued support to football in the country and beyond and wish Accra Great Olympics the best this season.



He said, "we are grateful to have been given the opportunity which makes us very positive about the future of our sport in Ghana”.



In return, the team manager of the Agosu Club assured that with Akoma Bread the team will be always victorious.



