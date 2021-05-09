Ghana Premier League: Raddy Ovouka returns to Hearts squad for Faisal game

Sports News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have been boosted with the return of Congolese defender Raddy Ovouka to their squad for the Ghana Premier League clash with King Faisal.



The Congo national team defender missed the Phobians’ 2-0 away loss to Dreams FC in matchday 22 due to card accumulation as he served a one-game suspension.



However the 21-year-old is back in the squad and available for selection to Samuel Boadu who has come under intense pressure from Hearts fans who feel the club is losing out on the race to end their trophy drought.



Ovouka has scored once and provided 3 assists in 18 league appearances for the former African champions.