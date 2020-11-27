Sports News of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana Premier League: Preview of Karela United vs Dreams FC

Karela have four points from two games

Karela United welcome Dreams FC to the Cosby Awuah Memorial (CAM) Park in Anyinase hoping to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.



After their opening day at draw AshantiGold, Karela United defeated Inter Allies last weekend at home for their first win of the season.



They needed a second-half penalty scored by Diawisie Taylor to claim the three points in the difficult encounter.



Dreams have a similar record to Karela United.



They claimed their first win of the season on the same matchday. They beat Medeama in Dawu 2-1 courtesy a late penalty.



Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah equalised for Medeama after former Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Esso had put Dreams ahead.



But Dreams were awarded a penalty with few minutes to end proceedings. Ibrahim Issah made no mistake from 12 yards.



Dreams had also opened their campaign with a stalemate. They played out a goalless draw in Accra with Inter Allies.



With both teams unbeaten, a highly-competitive game is expected. Both managers will go all out in search of the three points.



Karela are unbeaten against Dreams. In the four meetings, Karela have won one with three ending in draws.



Prediction: Karela United 1-0 Dreams FC

