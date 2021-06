Ghana Premier League: Match officials for ‘derby weekend' announced

Sports News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Premier League continues this weekend with two important derbies taking centre stage.



Hearts of Oak host city rivals Great Olympics in the Mantse derby while Len Clay stadium will witness the Ashanti derby between Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold.



The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association has appointed match officials for the two games as well as other matches.



Below are the Match Officials for Matchweek 28:



No. REFEREES, VENUES &OTHER OFFICIALS



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 6, 2021



MATCH: ASANTE KOTOKO VS ASHANTIGOLD – LIVE ON STARTIMES



VENUE: LEN CLAY SPORTS STADIUM - OBUASI



REFEREE: DANIEL LARYEA



ASSISTANTS: ROLAND ADDY & HALILU ALHASSAN



4TH REFEREE: MUSAH MUBARIK



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JAMES MORNAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NUHU ADAMS



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 6, 2021 – 6PM



MATCH: GREAT OLYMPICS VS ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK – LIVE ON STARTIMES



VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: RUSTUM GAMELI SENORGBE



ASSISTANTS: ALHASSAN ABDULAI & SULEMANA SAMUDEEN



4TH REFEREE: SLORM YAO BLESS



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANDREW TAMAKLOE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: DESMOND WORLANYO



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 6, 2021



MATCH: BEREKUM CHELSEA VS KING FAISAL



VENUE:GOLDEN CITY PARK - BEREKUM



REFEREE: JONES AKUBIEM



ASSISTANTS: ISAAC ASANTE & FREDERICK DANFUL



4TH REFEREE: MARTIN AKUDZI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALHASSAN SEIDI SEIDU



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRECIOUS SEMEVOH



GFA CAMERAMAN: KWAKU KWANING



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 6, 2021



MATCH: DREAMS FC VS ELMINA SHARKS



VENUE: DAWU PARK



REFEREE: CLEMENT NKUAH



ASSISTANTS: AUGUSTIN SOGLO DAKURA & THOMAS NGINDIEYIE



4TH REFEREE: BASHIRU DAUDA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ODURO NYARKO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER:



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY



DATE: MONDAY, JUNE 7, 2021



MATCH: LEGON CITIES VS INTER ALLIES – LIVE ON STARTIMES



VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADUIM



REFEREE: CHARLES BULU



ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL DEI & DAVID ADDICO



4TH REFEREE: ABDULAI IBRAHIM



MATCH COMMISSIONER: EUGENE AKORNOR



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: DESMOND WORLANYO



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 6, 2021



MATCH: EBUSUA DWARFS VS ADUANA SC



VENUE: CAPE COAST SPORTS STADUIM



REFEREE: ABDULAI DOH MORRISON



ASSISTANTS: SETH BALANGUENA & FREEMAN AWULOO



4TH REFEREE: FREDREICK SAMENA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MARK KODUA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: LUKEMAN AYINDE



GFA CAMERAMAN:ISHMAEL ODARTEY MILLS



DATE: SATURDAY, JUNE 5, 2021



MATCH: MEDEAMA SC VS KARELA FC – LIVE ON STARTIMES



VENUE: AKOON PARK, TARKWA



REFEREE: MAALE IMGERDE IREME



ASSISTANTS: ALI TIMUAH BAAH & MUMUNI FUSEINI



4TH REFEREE: ERIC SEFAH ANTWI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JAMES ADJEI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RICHARD BAFFOUR NKRUMAH



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 6, 2021



MATCH: LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS VS WAFA



VENUE: RED BULL ARENA



REFEREE: JOSHUA SAMEDJI



ASSISTANTS: SIMTIM MUSAH & KENNETH TWENEBOAH KODUA



4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL OTOO



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ADJIRI BARNOR



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SETH ACQUAYE



GFA CAMERAMAN: ELVIS MENSAH



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 6, 2021



MATCH: ELEVEN WONDERS VS BECHEM UNITED



VENUE: TECHIMAN



REFEREE: ISAAC OSEI



ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL DOLAGBANU & ATO YAWSON



4TH REFEREE: AWURISA ANDREWS



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JOHN YAKUBU



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OBED ANANE FRIMPONG



GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED