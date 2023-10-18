You are here: HomeSports2023 10 18Article 1864106

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana Premier League: Frimpong Manso named coach of the month for September

Bofoakwa Tano FC's Frimpong Manso has been named NASCO coach of the month for September after guiding his side to an impressive performance last month.

He beat off competition from Annor Walker of Great Olympics FC and Samuel Fabin of Legon Cities FC.

Coach Frimpong Manso won 2 out of 3 matches, with 1 draw, scoring 3 and conceding 1 goal.

A 43-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited will be presented to the Coach as a reward.

