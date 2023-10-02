Ghana Premier League: Don't give up on us - Baba Yahaya pleads with Kotoko fans

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko midfielder Baba Yahaya has urged the club fans not to give up on the team after going three games without a win.



The Porcupine Warriors have managed just two points after three games into the Ghana Premier League campaign. The record league holders started the season with a stalemate against Heart of Lions before succumbing to defeat against Bibiani Goldstars.



On Sunday, Kotoko shared the spoils at the Baba Yara Stadium with Karela United and it was Yahaya who climbed off the bench to salvage the Ghanaian giants from defeat.



The former King Faisal star was named Man of The Match for his display after scoring late to cancel out Evans Adomako’s early strike for Karela United.



Despite the club’s slow start, Yahaya has urged the fans not to give up on the team.



"The results are not coming but we thank them for coming in their numbers to support us. They shouldn’t give up on us. We hope the results will start coming and they will be happy." He said.



Kotoko are 17th on the table with two points after 3 matches.