Ghana Premier League: Bibiani Gold Stars beat Asante Kotoko 2-1

Sports News of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Bibiani Gold Stars defeated Asante Kotoko 2-1 in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League match week 2 at Dun's Park on Saturday afternoon.



This victory is the first win in the new season for Bibiani Gold Stars after a goalless draw in their first game.



Both teams battled to gain supremacy in the middle of the park in the early stages.



Asante Kokoto's backline had to stay alert to clear a free kick from Bibiani Gold Stars in the 12th minute.



The home side scored in the 17th minute but the goal was canceled after the referee consulted his assistants.



Mukwala had a chance to put the Kumasi-based club ahead in the 26th minute but his attempt to trap the ball failed.



Bibiani Gold Stars' efforts on goal were not successful. Both sides headed to the dressing room with the score goalless.



Prince Owusu Kwabena of Gold Stars broke the deadlock in the 66th minute. The visitors equalized through Sherif Mohammed in the 71st minute.



Eric Bosomtwi scored the winning goal for Bibiani Gold Stars in the 74th minute.



Bibiani Gold Stars will play Accra Great Olympics in their next league game. The Porcupine Warriors will clash with Karela United.