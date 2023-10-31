Ghana Para Powerlifting Team to participate at 2023 World Para Powerlifting World Cup

Other Sports of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Source: GNA

Ghana Para Powerlifting Team, the BlackOptimists, is gearing up for the Cairo 2023 World Para Powerlifting World Cup set to take place in Egypt from November 3 to 5, 2023. T



The team, consisting of a three-member delegation led by Coach Frank Toulassi and athletes Tahiru Haruna and Isaac Obeng, has departed from Accra to compete in the prestigious event.



This World Cup competition is a significant part of the qualification process for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, adding extra importance to the event for participating athletes. The team's participation is fully sponsored by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, demonstrating the government's support for their quest.



The Ghana Para Powerlifting Team's goal is to secure qualifications for at least seven athletes for the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympics, as stated by Coach Frank Toulassi during a press briefing before their departure.



As the team departs for Cairo, they carry the hopes and aspirations of the nation with them. They will be competing on the world stage, showcasing their strength, dedication, and the incredible talent that has taken them this far. The nation eagerly awaits their performance, as each lift brings them one step closer to securing a place at the prestigious Paralympic Games in Paris.



The World Para Powerlifting World Cup is not just an opportunity for athletes to test their mettle but also a platform to inspire and celebrate the indomitable spirit of para-athletes. As they embark on this journey, the BlackOptimists aim to make their mark and elevate Ghana's presence in the world of para powerlifting.



Their preparations, training, and determination will all be on full display as they aim for victory and strive to make their nation proud on the international stage.