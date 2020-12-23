Sports News of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: GNA

Ghana Olympic Committee spends about $ 126,000 on National Federations in 2019/2020

Ben Nuuno-Mensah, Incumbent President, GOC

Ben Nunoo-Mensah, the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has accounted for $126,716.00 used to support National Federations’ 2020 Olympic qualifications and other developmental activities in 2019/2020.



Speaking at the Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Pitch, Mr. Nunoo-Mensah said, the monies given the Federations were to assist its activities financially.



In his address, he said “One of the key focus of my administration is giving financial assistance to the various National Federations. In 2019/2020 the GOC gave to the various Federations a total of $126,716.00 to help with their qualifiers and or as Development Grants.



According to the President’s Report, the GOC supported the Ghana Football Association with $8,000 and with the Ghana Fencing Association received $5,943 while the Badminton Association of Ghana got $7,540. Ghana Shooting Association had $3,000 with Ghana Taekwondo Federation also getting $31,443 and Ghana Rugby also getting $8,000.



An amount of $5,930 was given to the Ghana Cycling Federation while $4,930 was given to the Ghana Karate-Do Federation while Ghana Weightlifting Federation had $8,000 with Amateur Boxing getting $14,800. The Women Commission also received $430 while Ghana Squash Association had $910.



Women in Sports was supported with a total of $910 while Rowing and Canoeing was also supported with $930 and Ghana Baseball supported at $950. Ghana Swimming Association, Ghana Volleyball Association, and the Ghana Table Tennis Association all received $5000 each with Ghana Athletics Association getting $10,000.



According to the President, the financial supports to the Federations made it possible for some of their athletes to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games rescheduled for 2021 due to the global pandemic, Coronavirus.



Also, the GOC currently has 14 National team athletes on the GOC/IOC Scholarship programme which would ensure some financial support through the athletes’ Olympic qualification to the end of the Games in Tokyo.



The breakdown per disciplines for the 2019 and 2020 financial year are seven Athletes from Ghana Athletics with a total scholarship of $90,000.00, three Athletes from Ghana Boxing with $30,000.00, two Athletes from Ghana Weightlifting received $30,000.00, one Athlete from Ghana Judo took $15,000.00 and an Athlete from Ghana Shooting with a scholarship of $15,000.00.

