Sports News of Friday, 13 November 2020

Source: GNA

Ghana Olympic Committee mourns Ex-President J. J. Rawlings

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) is shocked at the sudden death of former President of Ghana Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr. Ben Nunoo-Mensah President of the GOC in a statement said, he was astounded and sad by the death of the former president.

"It's a sad day for our nation, Ghana, but we have to live by what he preached - probity and accountability. We have lost a great statesman," he said.

Former President Rawlings died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital.

