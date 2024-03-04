Ghana-Nigeria Chelsea fans call on club to honor lifelong supporter Mr Ibu

Sports News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Following the passing of Nigerian movie icon, John Okafor, alias Mr Ibu, on Saturday, March 2, 2023, calls have heightened for Premier League club, Chelsea, to honor him as he was their lifelong supporter.



The legendary movie star, on Saturday, succumbed to an ailment which had plagued him for over six months, with the President of the Nigerian Actors Guild citing cardiac arrest as the cause.



Following his death, a video of Mr Ibu professing his love for Chelsea, which influenced his decision to name his daughter after the club, has resurfaced.



In the video, Mr Ibu stated that he loved the club and that the naming of his daughter after the London-based club is indicative of how much he adores the two-time UEFA Champions League winners.



Not only did Mr Ibu name his daughter after the club, but his house was called Stamford Bridge, which is the home stadium of Chelsea.



“I love Chelsea with all my blood. My wife gave birth to a baby girl outside the country. Even before I saw my baby, my wife had already given her the name Chelsea. That is to tell you... My house is called Stamford Bridge,” he said.



This video has been making the rounds on social media amid calls from Nigerian and Ghanaian Chelsea fans for the club to honor him with an official tribute.



They believe that Mr Ibu was an unofficial ambassador of the club through his public support for them.



Do clubs pay tribute to some supporters?



The calls are not out of place as some European clubs tend to pay glowing tributes to fans whose deaths are brought to their attention.



Evidence abounds to tell the story of how the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and others have issued tributes to families of some ardent supporters who died.



In 2019, Arsenal paid special tribute to a lifelong fan who was killed by the police in Kenya.



When it was brought to the attention of Manchester United that some fans of the club died in an accident in Calabar, Nigeria, the club honored them with a tribute.



In most cases, clubs send letters signed by the skipper and coach to the families of the departed when their passing is brought to their attention.



