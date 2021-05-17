Ghana League Review: Inter Allies deliver a beatdown, Kotoko drop points and Hearts clinch vital victory

Sports News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: Wepea Buntugu, Contributor

Inter Allies 5-0 Chelsea



Inter Allies have not done a lot right this season. They sit bottom of the league table and have been underperforming for most of the campaign. Today, however, they gave their fans something to cheer about, putting 5 goals past Berekum Chelsea at Dawu.



Alex Aso contributed a couple of quickfire goals in the first four minutes of the game before the rout was completed with three more goals in the second half. The result leaves Inter Allies three points from safety and is sure to restore some positivity to the camp.



Liberty 1-1 Asante Kotoko



Kumasi Asante Kotoko who were beginning to establish a lead at the top of the Ghana Premier League table, faltered when they visited the Liberty Professionals on Sunday afternoon.



A late equaliser from the Porcupine Warriors cancelled out a first-half goal from Evans Owusu. In spite of the result, Kotoko remain top of the league and will look to bounce back in their coming fixtures.



Karela United 2-0 Eleven Wonders



Karela United who are now having to play the role of the chasers but picked up a valuable win against Techiman Eleven Wonders. Goals from the talisman, Diawise Taylor and Bismark Oppong on either side of the interval were enough to give Karela all three points against a very unpredictable Eleven Wonders side. This victory sees them reduce the gap to Kotoko to just 4 points after the Porcupine Warriors drew away at Liberty Professionals.



Aduana Stars 2-0 Medeama SC

After a slightly chaotic start to the season, Aduana Stars have managed to achieve some sort of stability. Winning 4 out of their last 5 games have sent them back up the table. With this latest victory against Medeama SC, they find themselves just two points from third place.



If Aduana can continue this very impressive run, there is no telling how high they will find themselves in the table once the season comes to a close.



King Faisal 3-1 Bechem United



King Faisal, second from bottom in the standings came flying out of the gates as they played hosts to Bechem United. Zubairu Ibrahim fired King Faisal into the lead in the 3rd minute of the game. He added his second just three minutes later.



King Owusu netted the third for the home side but that came after Stephen Owusu had pulled one back for Bechem. This fine victory takes King Faisal onto 26 points, level on points with two other teams and just one point behind their visitors, Bechem United who currently sit in 13th place.



AshantiGold SC 1-0 Great Olympics



Stephen Owusu Banahene converted a spot-kick in the 55th minute to give AshantiGold all three points in a tense encounter at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium. Accra Great Olympics had an opportunity to climb as high as second with a victory away at AshantiGold. The defeat, however, leaves them in 6th position even though that could change with Dreams FC yet to play their fixture for match week 25.



WAFA 1 – 0 Legon Cities



WAFA were efficient as they hosted Legon Cities FC on Saturday. Their one goal and disciplined defensive performance enough to give them all three points against a Legon Cities side who are embroiled in a relegation battle.



The match was an opportunity to Bashir Hayford’s men to create some separation between themselves and the bottom three. They were unsuccessful and other results now mean that they could return to the bottom three once again as early as next week. This is a fate Hayford will be looking to avoid as they look ahead to a home encounter against Aduana Stars next weekend.



Hearts of Oak 2 – 0 Elmina Sharks



A dramatic encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium finished with Hearts of Oak emerging with all three points. The Phobians won a penalty close to the half-time mark but saw it controversially saved by Elmina Sharks goalkeeper Lord Martey.



The resilience of the home side saw them bounce back to grab two goals in the second half and take all the spoils from what proved to be a very exciting matchup.



This victory fires Hearts into second place, just two points behind rivals Asante Kotoko. The race is beginning to heat up at the summit of the Ghana Premier League.



Ebusua Dwarfs will face Dreams FC at the Cape Coast Stadium on Monday at 3pm in the final encounter of this round of fixtures in the GPL.