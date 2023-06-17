Ghana Golf Association Introduces New Executive Council to Otumfuo

Sports News of Saturday, 17 June 2023

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

The Ghana Golf Association (GGA) has introduced its new executive council to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace.



The new executive council is led by Leonard Kwaku Okyere as president, Larry Chinbuah as vice president, Rodney Oddoye as honorary treasurer, Solomon Allotey as honorary secretary and tournament director, and Mrs Letitia Amponsah Mensah as national ladies coordinator.



The former president of the association, Mike Aggrey, led the delegation to the palace.



The Asantehene, who is the life patron of the association, commended the outgone president for his excellent performance and tasked the new executive team to take Ghana Golf to a higher pedestal.



He promised to support the development of golf in Ghana and prayed for the successful tenure of the new executives.



Mr. Aggrey informed the Asantehene of is elevation as the Secretary General of the Africa Golf Confederation.



The new executive council expressed their gratitude to the Asantehene for his support and pledged to work hard to develop golf in Ghana.



They also assured the Asantehene that they would work to promote the game of golf among the youth and to make Ghana a force to be reckoned with in international golf.



The introduction of the new executive council to the Asantehene will go far to establish a good working relationship between the new executive and the Asantehene as a Patron of the GGA. The Asantehene expressed his confidence in the new team and their ability to lead the association to greater heights.



The new executive council has a lot of work to do, but they have the support of the Asantehene and the entire golf fraternity. With hard work and dedication, they intend to achieve greater things for Ghana Golf.