Ghana Gas commissions astro-turf at Asante Akyem Agogo

Sports News of Friday, 6 January 2023

Source: Romeo Oduro, Contributor

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Ghana National Gas Company led by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ben K.D Asante has commissioned the Asante Akyem Agogo Wembley Astro-turf constructed.



The Agogo Project, which was started earlier this year and supervised by the Municipal assembly, will be the new home to a multipurpose Astro-turf which will be host to a number of programmes within the town and its environs.



The Ghana National Gas Company will continue to assist and provide for the community and the people of Ghana in the area of education, health, water and sanitation and sports.



The Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ben Asante, who commissioned the project, assured the people of Agogo that the vision to provide these multipurpose Astro-turfs is supported by three developmental pillars: namely business, which is both operations which the company does on a daily basis, processing and transporting gas on a 24-hour cycle.



According to the Chief Executive Officer, the maintenance which the company does regularly for critical facilities provides effective and efficient operation protocol that is compliant with all health, safety, security and environmental standards.



Personnel development, the Chief Executive Officer stressed, requires looking into building and enhancing indigenous intellectual capacity for the sustainability of the industry while community development sees a strive to be good corporate citizens, starting with the project-affected communities and going to other parts of the country where Ghana gas services and products are utilized.



“In becoming good corporate social citizens, we’re actually engaged in four key areas – health, education, water and sanitation and sports and in working with our partners and in particular our contractor, Wembley, to install this facility for Agogo and its environs. I think we have taken a good step not just the wellbeing but also to create some communal spirit within the community.



We’re excited about this particular facility and we know it is going to go a long way to what we stand to accomplished.



“Looking at the facility, it is incredible comparing what the park looked before. This project looked beautiful not just the pitch but the attendance spectator stands. You will see that this is a one-of-a kind and I congratulate the contractor for the work done,” he said.