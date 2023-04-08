Ghana Gas commissions Astro-turf for Ahwerease-Darmang and Nsawam-Adoagyiri communities

Sports News of Saturday, 8 April 2023

Source: Romeo Oduro, Contributor

The Ghana National Gas Company Limited has commissioned and handed over a FIFA-standardized Astro-turf to the Ahwerease Darmang Nsawam-Adoagyiri community in the Eastern Region.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the electoral area, Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng, and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh Dompreh, who doubles as the Majority Chief Whip, were full of praise for the modern Astro-turf in the Eastern Region.



This Astro-turf will serve both Ahwerease-Darmang and Nsawam-Adoagyiri communities which will go a long way to unearth talents and serve other purposes in the community and its environs.



Speaking at the event, Omanhene of Ahwerease Nana Barimah Toah Kwakye praised the Municipal Chief Executive, the Member of Parliament and sponsors Ghana Gas for helping to develop the community.



He, however, asked that other facilities which add up to complete the modern Astro-turf should be added as promised.



Such facilities include spectator stands, changing rooms and a place of convenience as promised, he said.



MCE Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng lauder government for the contributions made to the Constituency and urged the community to support government for more developmental project.



He mentioned the developmental projects in the various communities which have come within the Ahwerease, Darmang and Naswam-Adoagyiri during their era, adding the community’s backing for the ruling party to break the eight in the coming general elections in 2024.



“It is our dream that in the near future Darmang will have a market that will serve the various communities in the enclave. Let’s focus in the future so our traditional leaders will allocate a land for the said market.”



According to the Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Frank Annoh Dompreh, the commissioning of the Astro-turf marks another chapter in the life of his community and that he has a good vision for the Ahwerease, Darmang and Nsawam Adoagyiri, urging party faithfuls to rally behind him and his party at all times to be able to deliver on their promise.



“When the project started, at a point it became difficult. Others were of the view that we couldn’t deliver as promised but I must say, others also played a key role to be able to make this Astro-turf dream a reality,” he said.



“Ever since I started my political career, I have never lied to my people and if I couldn’t do anything, I wouldn’t make a promise. Even as I speak, I have outlined certain projects for the various communities in the enclave which I believe will materialize,” he added.



He urged Ghana Gas to add the second phase which comes with a changing room, toilet facility and spectator stands to deliver on their promise.



Anyimah Edomgbole Nwiah, the Assistant Manager at the Community Relations Department of Ghana Gas, reminded the community that the gas company is always committed in supporting the community, adding the company will deliver on its promise by adding the second phrase soon.



“We’ll add the changing room and the spectators stands so people can enjoy when watching football games.”



Other projects that the community needs have been discussed in advance with the Member of Parliament Hon. Frank Annoh Dompreh, he revealed.



Traditional leaders, Muslims leaders, government officials, Ghana National Gas Company’s team, teachers and the community members, graced the occasion.